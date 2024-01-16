Skip to Main content
Ama
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Order Now
Ama Kitchen 809 Williamson Street
We are not accepting online orders right now.
809 Williamson Street, Madison, WI 53703
NA Beverages
NA Beverages
Coke
$3.00
Mexican Coke
$4.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Jenny St OJ SMALL
$4.00
Jenny St OJ LARGE
$6.00
Rusty Dog Coffee
$4.00
Chiya
$4.00
Iced Tea
$4.00
Lemonade
$4.00
Strawberry lassi
$6.00
Sparkling Water
$4.00
Ama Location and Hours
(608) 230-5308
809 Williamson Street, Madison, WI 53703
Closed
• Opens Thursday at 5PM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement